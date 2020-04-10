Borno - COVID-19 Risk Related Indicators: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in Northeast Nigeria (February 2020)

Introduction

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno State as hard to reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. Previous assessments illustrate how the conflict continues to have severe consequences for people remaining in H2R areas. People living in H2R areas of Borno state who are already facing severe and extreme humanitarian needs risk are even more vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the H2R areas of Borno state already have limited to no health care services and WASH infrastructure. It is therefore of utmost importance to evaluate and monitor the situation of the population in Borno in order to inform humanitarian aid actors on immediate needs of the communities to prepare and respond to COVID-19.

The purpose of this factsheet is to identify risk factors for populations in H2R areas of Borno State as well as factors that could slow a potential spread of COVID-19 and its impact. Some of the indicators included in this COVID-19 specific factsheet were also included in the February sectoral H2R factsheets.

Methodology

Using its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology, REACH remotely monitors the situation in H2R areas through monthly multi-sector interviews in accessible Local Government Area (LGA) capitals with the following typology of Key Informants (KIs):

KIs who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last 3 months1

KIs who have had contact with someone living or having been in a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.)

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and are interviewed on settlement-wide circumstances in hard-to-reach areas, rather than their individual experiences. Responses from KIs reporting on the same settlement are then aggregated to the settlement level. The most common response provided by the greatest number of KIs is reported for each settlement. When no most common response could be identified, the response is considered as ‘no consensus’.

While included in the calculations, the percentage of settlements for which no consensus was reached is not displayed in the results below.

Results presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed within a LGA. Findings are only reported on LGAs where at least 5% of populated settlements and at least 5 settlements in the respective LGA have been assessed.

The findings presented are indicative of broader trends in assessed settlements in February 2020, and are not statistically generalisable.