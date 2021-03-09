Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (Bay) states, Nigeria Assessment and Analysis Working Group – TOR

ASSESSMENT COORDINATION CONTEXT

Maintaining an up-to-date and commonly shared situational awareness of the humanitarian conditions across the BAY states of North East Nigeria (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe), particularly in an environment of shifting accessibility, is a challenge. While numerous needs assessments are conducted, they are largely not coordinated at the inter-sector level, where harmonization and information sharing could be further improved to ensure a comprehensive overview of the needs of the affected people.

In line with the IASC commitment to undertake coordinated assessments in humanitarian crises, humanitarian partners in BAY states need to take stock of current assessment activities to ensure streamlining of processes and optimal results that would enable an effective response. In order to accomplish this, the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) recommends the reactivation of an Assessment and Analysis Working Group (AAWG) to evaluate the current situation and make recommendations for ways forward within the ISWG and other relevant forums.

PURPOSE

The AAWG is a multi-sector, multi-stakeholder group that supports the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) with coordinated, harmonized, initial, rapid and in-depth needs assessment, and harmonization of data collection to inform strategic and operational decisions related to the humanitarian situation in Nigeria.

MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION

Membership: It is suggested that for the commencement of AAWG, membership will consist of Sector Coordinators or representatives, Information Management officers, REACH, DTM representatives, nominated agencies or NGOs from the Rapid Response Mechanism with assessment capacity and any other expert might be needed. This membership will be reviewed in the initial meetings to ensure the size of the group is kept to a minimum to ensure its effective functionality.

Chairing arrangements: OCHA will chair the AAWG and REACH will be the co-chair. Meeting frequency: The working group will meet on an agreed needs basis. The first meeting will be held on March 25, 2020.

Coordination: The AAWG will support the ISWG and other relevant forums through the development and communication of common positions and/or guidance on key inter-sector assessment issues and tools. Information management support will be further discussed including protocols relating to data analysis and sharing mechanisms.

Management: The AAWG is set up as a task and output-oriented working group. The group will exist as decided upon by the members and the ISWG. The common position of the AAWG on assessments will be communicated to the ISWG for information, action, discussion and/or endorsement as required.