Bollori II SMART Nutrition Survey Final Report August 2021

1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In this report, we present an evidence-based findings of the Nutrition and Retrospective Mortality SMART Survey, conducted by Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) in BOLORI II, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria as a follow-up to the previous two SMART Surveys conducted in November 2017 and December 2019 for the Nutrition program in the area. This survey’s overall objective was to determine the magnitude and severity of malnutrition and retrospective mortality rates among the under-five children and by extension the entire population in BoloriII, with the hope for a more oriented and well designed intervention which would also contribute in up scaling the PUI program in Bolori II and Borno state in general. The survey could also give an idea on the global effect of COVID-19 on the nutritional status of childrenin the area when compared to similar surveys pre COVID-19 pandemic. The findings will particularly help PUI and the Maiduguri Nutrition cluster to further align its strategy towards optimizing interventions as planned for Bolori II. Overall, the outcome of this survey could give policy direction that can ultimately boost the nutritional and health status of the vulnerable children and others living in the community.

The main aim of this survey was to determine the magnitude and severity of malnutrition and retrospective mortality rates currently among the under-five children and the general population in Bolori-II amid the post COVID-19 era and current influx as a result of seemingly low level of tension.

Between 2nd - 6th of August 2021, community members from 40 randomly selected clusters in Bolori II were assessed to determine the prevalence rates of acute malnutrition among children 0 to 59 months of age using WHZ, WFA, HFA, MUAC and bilateral oedema among other objectives. The following objectives were to be met for the survey’s overall goal to be achieved: