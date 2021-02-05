Boko Haram: Borno Residents Fleeing into Yobe, Say Police

Incessant terrorist attacks have forced residents of four local governments in Borno State to flee into Yobe communities, the police have revealed. The local governments, according to Yobe State Police Command, are Gubio, Magumeri, Kaga and Konduga. A statement on Thursday by Dungus Abdulkarim, the Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Police Command, said large movement of migrants from Gubio, Magumeri, Kaga and Konduga local government areas of Borno State into Yobe State have been observed. He said, “They are believed to have relocated from their ancestral homes due to incessant attacks by unknown gunmen terrorising their communities while in search of food items and other valuables.

“In a proactive move, over 2,000 migrants so far have been profiled by the command for security reasons while the influx of persons into the state is yet ongoing. “The migrants have so far settled in areas which include Geidam, Tarmuwa, and Gujba local government areas of Yobe State as well as Isori, Kuka Reta, Kasesa and Kalallawa Villages around the state capital, Damaturu. “The Command has commenced an investigation with regards to the cause of the migration while emplacing necessary strategies to ensure public safety and prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation. “In this vein, the Command urges the good people of Yobe State to be vigilant and report all suspicious person(s), object(s) and vehicle(s) to the nearest Police Station/formation.”