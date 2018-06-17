Blast Kills 31 in Northern Nigeria

Last Updated: June 17, 2018 9:34 AM

VOA News

Nigerian authorities say suicide bombings have killed at least 31 people in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno.

The blasts happened Sunday in the town of Damboa.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of radical militant group Boko Haram.

Boko Haram is blamed for about 20,000 deaths since beginning its insurgency in northern Nigeria in 2009. The Islamist extremist group says it wants to create a strict Islamic state in Muslim-majority northern Nigeria.