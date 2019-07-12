Best Practices for Land Transporters of Humanitarian Cargo, Nigeria, July 2019

BACKGROUND

The transport of cargo by humanitarian organisations operating in northeast Nigeria (Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states) is conducted through various methods, and primarily via:

Commercial transport

Organisation-owned vehicles and designated drivers

Rented vehicles with designated or rented drivers

Humanitarian agencies transporting road cargo are confronted with three primary challenges; namely ongoing conflict and related insecurities, poor road infrastructure and procedural impediments to movement.

In order to support humanitarian partners in sensitizing transporters on best practices which help facilitating access related to cargo movement, some of which are specific to the Nigeria context, this document serves to disseminate a collection of indications agreed by the Humanitarian Coordinator/Humanitarian Country Team and the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF). They may be used to enhance existing and future contractual agreements or serve as a basis for training on principled and effective delivery of aid. The Logistics Cluster disseminates these indications in line with agreements between the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and the NAF which wishes to see one humanitarian focal point for cargo movement notifications; to ensure clarity/transparency for all actors; and to support to the administration of the system on the humanitarian side.