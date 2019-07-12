12 Jul 2019

Best Practices for Land Transporters of Humanitarian Cargo, Nigeria, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (169.89 KB)

BACKGROUND

The transport of cargo by humanitarian organisations operating in northeast Nigeria (Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states) is conducted through various methods, and primarily via:

  • Commercial transport
  • Organisation-owned vehicles and designated drivers
  • Rented vehicles with designated or rented drivers

Humanitarian agencies transporting road cargo are confronted with three primary challenges; namely ongoing conflict and related insecurities, poor road infrastructure and procedural impediments to movement.
In order to support humanitarian partners in sensitizing transporters on best practices which help facilitating access related to cargo movement, some of which are specific to the Nigeria context, this document serves to disseminate a collection of indications agreed by the Humanitarian Coordinator/Humanitarian Country Team and the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF). They may be used to enhance existing and future contractual agreements or serve as a basis for training on principled and effective delivery of aid. The Logistics Cluster disseminates these indications in line with agreements between the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and the NAF which wishes to see one humanitarian focal point for cargo movement notifications; to ensure clarity/transparency for all actors; and to support to the administration of the system on the humanitarian side.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.