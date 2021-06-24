Battling the Bandits

In the last ten years, banditry in the northwest and northcentral Nigeria has deepened. In the same period, the prominence of Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric and reported federal government-backed negotiator, has also grown. Gumi’s relevance grew as bandits indulged in large scale ransom kidnaps, especially of school children. In the last six months, there have been 48 kidnapping cases with 1,201 kidnap victims in the regions, according to Nextier SPD violent conflict database. Gumi has gained fame for reportedly negotiating the release of abducted school students and weighing in on banditry in the zones. For instance, in a recent interview, Gumi stated that “no school is safe until government negotiates with bandits. And he had also asked the government to allow bandits to protect the forests.

The vulnerability of schools in the regions, Gumi’s statements and continued banditry create a complicated knot the Nigerian government must untie. First, Nigeria’s security operatives must secure learning environments to ensure that students are safe in places where they seek education. Currently, Nigeria has over 10 million out-of-school children; continued violence will further increase the statistics. As young people are discouraged from accessing education due to violence, it will affect their development potential, which may further trap them into long-lasting vulnerability.

Bandits’ violence in the northwest and northcentral zones demands the government’s combative and non-combative responses. According to Ahmad Gumi, there may be over 100,000 bandits in the northwest zone. Government must begin to examine the alluring desire to become a bandit. This may begin by unpacking the underlying socio-economic and socio-cultural factors in the violent hotspots. Although the Nigerian government has either denied or kept mum about the payment of a ransom to secure the release of kidnapped school children, obliging to financial requests of bandits will further incentivise banditry and increase the proliferation of criminal networks.

Agreeably, poor securitisation of the hotspots has created a killing field for bandits. It has also formed the basis of suggesting amnesty, payment of ransom and negotiations with bandits. For a fact, ineffectual security measures put the government as a weak actor in the face of banditry. Bandits continue to attack the vulnerable population such that a non-government official can gain relevance from negotiating the release of abducted victims and also advocate for amnesty and recruitment of bandits to guard the forests. This scenario is a clarion call for government to step up securitisation and effective governance in locations prone to banditry. Government must re-establish its authority and monopoly of the instrument of violence. Effective securitisation of the bandits’ rampaged northwest and northcentral zones will reduce the trends of large scale ransom kidnaps, raiding of communities and discussions on a possible amnesty.