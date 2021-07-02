Nigeria + 3 more
Bama Rapid Needs Assessment: Displaced persons from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe North East Nigeria – Lake Chad Region April 2021
Recent assessments in the Northeast particularly Borno have continued to see significant increase in humanitarian needs and life savings aid to Population of Concerns in Bama as the location is promptly receiving new arrival of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from hard-to-reach areas. These situations have continued requiring an unprecedented scale up of humanitarian assistance particularly in areas experiencing secondary displacement coupled with intermittent attacks by the insurgents.