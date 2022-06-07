“Auntie let me tell you” Women and girls’ perspectives on Covid-19 impacts on sexual and reproductive health and safety in North-East Nigeria

Background

In North-East Nigeria, where deeply harmful patriarchal norms prevail, and people live with the constant threat of militia violence, The International Rescue Committee (IRC) delivers womancentred sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services along with Women’s Protection and Empowerment (WPE) programming. Social norms mean that there is often stigma surrounding SRH and GBV services and women and girls who use them, so supporting their empowerment is essential for helping women and girls to access SRH and GBV services and empower them to protect themselves from violence.

The first case of Covid-19 was reported in Nigeria in February 2020, and since then the country has been severely affected by the pandemic, with both public health and health care systems endangered by it. The Nigerian government-imposed lockdown and restrictions on movement in late April 2020, and IRC began a scale-down of services during the same time. Restrictions continued until September 2020, and during the lockdown period, only approved health staff and vehicles could move around. IRC continued to provide most SRH services, however noncritical services such as antenatal care (ANC) were reduced in frequency, and larger quantities of short-acting methods were given to reduce the need for visits. More remote locations such as Gwoza faced difficulties with staffing because of UN Humanitarian Air Service quarantine protocols which made bringing staff in and out difficult. Women and Girls’ Safe Spaces (WGSS) were not considered critical by the government and therefore WPE activities, including treating survivors of GBV, were limited to remote service delivery.

IRC’s work in North-East Nigeria inevitably became more challenging during this acute phase of Covid-19, so this assessment was undertaken to understand the intersecting impacts of the pandemic on demand for-, access to- and delivery of- SRH services and protective measures, primarily from the perspective of women and girls and with input from service providers. It was also intended as a learning exercise, so that barriers to accessing SRH provision can be mitigated during future public health emergencies, and SRH services prioritised for emergency preparedness.