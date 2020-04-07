Assessment of Trafficking Risks in Internally Displaced Persons Camps in North-East Nigeria

Executive Summary

In the recent years, there has been a number of reports in the media on human trafficking in IDP camps in North-East Nigeria, but there is limited up-to-date information on the current situation. To fill this gap, UNHCR engaged the services of CAPRECON to conduct an assessment in IDP camps in the region. The objectives are geared towards achieving the following:

▪ A better understanding of the scale and dynamics of trafficking from North-East Nigeria among IDPs.

▪ A better understanding of population groups at risk, including contributing factors and specific vulnerabilities contributing to heighten the risk of trafficking.

▪ A better understanding of main areas/IDP camps where trafficking risks are greater, and reasons.

▪ An assessment of main protection gaps contributing to the risk of trafficking and protection measures to be considered.

In order to achieve these objectives, the research team comprised of; a project consultant, a project coordinator and four research assistants. Two of the research assistants acted as local language interpreters. The assessment mission was carried out in Borno State in North East Nigeria, from April 29 – May 12, 2019.

A total of 28 volunteers, comprising eight journalists and 20 local community members, assisted in the assessment.

The assessment team visited eight IDP camps in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state namely: Bakassi, NYSC, Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Teachers Village, Mogcolis, Gubio, and Doro camps. The team also visited six IDP camps located in Jere LGA of Borno state namely: Muna, Farm Centre, Custom House, Goni Kachallari, El Miskin, and Madinatu. In addition, field visits were conducted to NAPTIP zonal office and the head office of SEMA both in Maiduguri. The team worked closely with a focal person nominated by the UNHCR. The team adopted a qualitative research methodology focused on making direct contact with IDP women, girls, men and boys, and key stakeholders involved in protection and humanitarian response including government agencies and NGOs. The assessment team employed multiple research methods, including site observations, individual interviews (IIs) with women, girls and men; group interviews with families and young males; and focus group discussions (FGDs) with women and girls. In total, 350 IDPs were interviewed in 280 individual interviews (average of 20 individual interviews in each of the 14 camps), 56 focus group discussions (four group discussions in each camp). The team interviewed 60 other key informants.

The team developed questionnaires to guide the interviews with all stakeholders. The questionnaires addressed protection risks specific to women and girls in the camps.The team paid close attention to the testimonies of VOTs, to gain a more nuanced understanding of the varying circumstances they face.

The assessment team made detailed observations and documented not only human trafficking risks but also labour exploitation and sexual exploitation risks. Before the commencement of interviews and the focus group discussions, individuals and families were offered the opportunity to refuse participation or not to answer any question deemed too sensitive. Except for a few individuals, all those who were approached, agreed to participate in the assessment.