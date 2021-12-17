Assessment of Shelter Arrangements in Out-of-Camp Situations in Borno State, Nigeria (March 2021)

Executive Summary

The prolonged conflict and insecurity within North-Eastern (NE) Nigeria has triggered waves of forced displacement and has caused extensive physical damage to homes and settlements. Whilst there has been considerable progress in humanitarian support in camps, there remains a gap in understanding of the shelter needs in out-of-camp situations, not just for IDPs, but also for host and the returnee populations as well (Section 1. Background).

In order to inform future programmatic in shelter interventions out-of-camps, and fill the gap in knowledge, IOM initiated this needs assessment, related to shelter and rental arrangements in out-of-camp situations (Section 2. Objectives of the Assessment). The assessment was conducted in out-of-camp situations in 9 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State, selected based on accessibility amongst other factors, as described in Section 3. Geographic Coverage of the Assessment.

The assessment methodology consisted of conducting key informant interviews, focus group discussions, household surveys and direct observations. 3,626 HHs (households) were surveyed, 1,448 IDP HHs, 577 Hosts HHs and 1,575 Returnee HHs, across the 9 LGAs (Section 4. Assessment Methodology). A total of 53 focus group discussions with community leaders, women, the elderly and PWSN, ensured the perspectives and challenges of these groups be sufficiently captured within the assessment (Appendix A).

The findings of the assessment show that the majority of households’ income was affected by the insurgency, which we find may be affecting households’ ability to repair homes and pay rent (Section 6. Demographic profile). This, combined with the high numbers of IDPs and Returnees, has resulted in a shortage of housing stock and high demand for housing. A large proportion of HHs were sharing their homes with other families, which has led to overcrowding, challenges in acquiring rental accommodation, and considerable threats of eviction particularly for vulnerable populations (Section 7. Housing, Land and Property). The findings of the assessment show that the condition of shelter within the State was poor, with the majority of households experiencing challenges around leaking roofs. (Section 8. Housing Condition, 9. Damage Assessment). However, there was also a significant lack of access to the resources needed for repairs, including income, materials and skilled labour (Section 10. Access to Other Services).