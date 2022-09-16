Assessment of the root causes of the vandalization and theft of WASH infrastructure at the GSSSS Camp in Bama June 2022

Background information

The size of the GSSSS Camp in Bama increased from 14,420 Households (HHs) with a population of 43,376 persons in August 2021 to 24,641 HHs of 77,114 persons in June 2022. The camp was expanded in September 2021 through the High Court extension and in March 2022 through the Old NITEL extension. The problem of insufficient WASH services in the GSSSS Camp and its extensions in Bama has persisted and increased with the influx of thousands of new arrivals. Despite efforts to find a sustainable solution, the vandalization and theft of the WASH infrastructure in the camp has further reduced the capacity of humanitarian actors to maximize the functionality of the existing infrastructure. In May and June 2022, WASH partners documented 28,000 USD in losses due to vandalism and theft. Upon request by WASH actors in Bama, Protection actors in collaboration with CCCM actors, conducted a series of awareness raising sessions in the camp including a camp-wide mass sensitization to prevent vandalization of WASH installations, however, rather than seeing a decline because of the humanitarian interventions, more WASH equipment has been vandalized or stolen.

Insufficient WASH infrastructure and services continue to have serious protection implications for the population in Bama GSSSS camp, including deprivation of access to vital services, social tensions among camp populations, GBV risks, and the adoption of negative coping mechanism especially in the absence of access to water. Therefore, the Protection Sector North-East Working Group in Bama has facilitated a multiagency assessment to understand the root causes of the vandalization and theft of the WASH infrastructure in the GSSSS Camp. The assessment sheds light on the availability of and access to WASH infrastructure and services, the level of satisfaction with WASH services, and the reasons and push factors for the continued vandalization and theft of WASH infrastructure to comprehensively understand the problem. The assessment concludes by providing recommendations to various stakeholders to address the situation.