Assessment Report: Rapid Assessment of Humanitarian Needs for New Arrivals in Ngala, Borno State (April 2022)

Executive Summary

CARE launched a Rapid Needs Assessment in the month of April 2022 to understand the precedence for the influx of IDPs in Ngala local government area (LGA). The assessment was critical to enable CARE to understand the exact needs of the new arrivals and to make informed decisions on the kind of responsive action to take to support the new arrivals. The activity would also enable CARE to justify the need to activate it’s crisis modifier clause on the ECHO funded conditional emergency response action dubbed “Life-saving assistance through integrated protection support to conflict-affected population (newly displaced, returning, refugees, and host) in hard-to-reach areas in Borno State”. The assessment was carried out by CARE in partnership with the project implementing partner, EYN to have insight of the reasons for the influx, their priority needs and how to respond. Findings from the assessment indicate that about 124 IDPs are arriving the Reception Center (RC) on a daily. Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in the in the Reception Center live in an outdoor informal site within the centre under trees; a situation that presents the risk of disease outbreak and ground for the easy spread of communicable diseases. Ngala as a hosting site for the IDPs is a malaria endemic area and the IDPs sleeping outdoors without shelter and mosquito nets available is a very worrisome for the displaced population. Many of the IDPs confirmed that they had been separated from their families, including their children and are uncertain and worried for their own wellbeing. Most IDPs are staying outside within the Reception Center, while others have moved to Camps to seek support from relatives due to lack of available shelter in the Reception Center. The available shelters are overcrowded and occupied by previous arrivals who are yet to be given shelter in the camp. It was observed during the assessment some IDPs came along with some cooking materials, mats, and buckets which were kept outside with the IDP’s living without shelter. However, they don’t use them due to lack of food items. Women and girls complained of lack of dignity kits and expressed urgent need to have them. The assessment found that there are 333 pregnant and lactating mothers in the Reception Center, including those that arrived at the RC earlier. The assessment finds that the critical need of the newly displaced IDPs in order of their preference are: