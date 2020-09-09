Assessment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) – Policy Brief

As part of the review of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Nextier SPD team conducted an institutional assessment of the programme to determine areas where it has been successful, highlight critical issues that were hampering its success. Through interviews and content analysis, the team reviewed the overall performance of the programme, examined challenges which have prevented it from producing optimal results and proposed policy approaches for the transition of the programme. Most importantly, the team developed actionable recommendations on how to transition the agency into a vehicle that will be able to address the critical issues of the region more effectively.