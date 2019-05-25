Assessment of barriers to accessing health services for disadvantaged adolescents in Nigeria

This report is from an assessment that constitutes part of the support provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Federal Ministry of Health of Nigeria, in accordance with the Nigeria country cooperation strategy 2018–2022.

The work is the first national pilot of the draft handbook for conducting an adolescent health services barriers assessment, developed by WHO in 2018. This guidance is in keeping with the emphasis in WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019–2023 on reducing barriers to health services on the path to universal health coverage.