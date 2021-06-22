Nigeria + 1 more

Assessing the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Forcibly Displaced Populations: Thematic Brief No. 2: The case of Nigeria, June 2021

Key Insights

  • Microdata originating from a socioeconomic impact assessment in Nigeria shows relatively high levels of awareness of COVID-19 and its symptoms among refugee households, which may be the result of information campaigns within their living environments.

  • The challenges arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic are numerous in Nigeria, including restricted movement, rampant food insecurity and reduced access to basic services such as healthcare and education.

  • The loss of jobs and therefore a household’s source of income is considerable, and many face little choice but to revert to negative coping strategies including reduced food consumption.

  • UNHCR’s cash plus livelihoods approach ensures immediate and basic needs are met while building greater self-reliance.

