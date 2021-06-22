Nigeria + 1 more
Assessing the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Forcibly Displaced Populations: Thematic Brief No. 2: The case of Nigeria, June 2021
Attachments
Key Insights
Microdata originating from a socioeconomic impact assessment in Nigeria shows relatively high levels of awareness of COVID-19 and its symptoms among refugee households, which may be the result of information campaigns within their living environments.
The challenges arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic are numerous in Nigeria, including restricted movement, rampant food insecurity and reduced access to basic services such as healthcare and education.
The loss of jobs and therefore a household’s source of income is considerable, and many face little choice but to revert to negative coping strategies including reduced food consumption.
UNHCR’s cash plus livelihoods approach ensures immediate and basic needs are met while building greater self-reliance.