Assessing the quality of return in North-East Nigeria - A comparative analysis between returnee and resident households, July 2022

KEY FINDINGS

Ninety-nine per cent of the returnee households stated that they voluntarily made the decision to return to their locations of origin. In 52 per cent of the surveys, the return movement was primarily motivated by the improved security situation in the locations of origin.

There is a clear distinction in the year of return between the states of Adamawa and Borno. Adamawa State has a more recent history of return movements compared to the state of Borno. In the state of Borno, 66 per cent of the return movements occurred before the year 2017 with the majority or 53 per cent of return movements in the year 2016. Conversely, in the state of Adamawa, 78 per cent of the return movements took place in the year 2018 or later, with the majority or 36 per cent of return movements in the year 2018.

Overall, few disparities were noted in living conditions and access to service between resident households and returnee households. However, the analysis indicated that 73 per cent of returnee households did not have access to handwashing facilities with water and soap. For resident households, this number was reported lower at 51 per cent.

Important disparities were noted in the possession of identification documents between returnee households and resident households. The possession of passports (37% vs 23%) and school records (73% vs 46%) was reported notably higher among returnee households compared to the resident population. Conversely, marriage certificates were less available in returnee households (18% vs 28%).

More resident households live in shelters with brick walls (55% of the resident households, 46% of the returnee households) while more returnee households live in traditional shelters or thatched houses (47% of returnee households, 35% of resident households).

Ahead of the return movement, 84 per cent of the surveyed returnee households conducted ‘go and see visits’ in order to assess the security situation and living conditions in their respective locations of origin.

Seventy-five per cent of returnee households and 74 per cent of resident households were living below the internationally agreed poverty line, defined by the World Bank at $1.90 or ₦789 per person per day to cover basic expenses.

Ninety-eight per cent of returnee households and 99 per cent of host community households described their relationship with the other party as harmonious and friendly.