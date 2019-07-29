Are they listening? The challenges and opportunities of multilingual audio communication in Borno State

People affected by the conflict in linguistically diverse northeast Nigeria need to give and receive critical information in multiple languages. Options for doing so are currently limited, but rethinking how humanitarians use audio messaging to reach their intended audiences could change that.

Research shows that audio is the most widely understood communication format among internally displaced people in northeast Nigeria. Nearly 65 percent of the internally displaced population in Borno prefer to receive information by radio, according to IOM’s DTM data.

Between October 2018 and January 2019, Translators without Borders (TWB) reviewed humanitarian approaches to audio communication in Borno State. We concluded that expanding multilingual audio programming is both necessary and achievable. To achieve that, humanitarian communications specialists should: