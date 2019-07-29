29 Jul 2019

Are they listening? The challenges and opportunities of multilingual audio communication in Borno State

Report
from Translators without Borders
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.85 MB)

People affected by the conflict in linguistically diverse northeast Nigeria need to give and receive critical information in multiple languages. Options for doing so are currently limited, but rethinking how humanitarians use audio messaging to reach their intended audiences could change that.

Research shows that audio is the most widely understood communication format among internally displaced people in northeast Nigeria. Nearly 65 percent of the internally displaced population in Borno prefer to receive information by radio, according to IOM’s DTM data.

Between October 2018 and January 2019, Translators without Borders (TWB) reviewed humanitarian approaches to audio communication in Borno State. We concluded that expanding multilingual audio programming is both necessary and achievable. To achieve that, humanitarian communications specialists should:

  • Collect improved data on the geographic and linguistic coverage of radio programs and on audience preferences
  • Expand Kanuri content in radio programs
  • Provide short summaries of Hausa and Kanuri content in other local languages
  • Translate key messages and programs into local languages, and prerecord them for local playback
  • Provide audio and multilingual feedback mechanisms

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.