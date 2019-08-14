Annual Report: Overview of PSWG Operational Impact In 2018

In 2018, the Protection Sector, including the Child Protection, Gender-Based Violence, Mine Action and Housing, Land and Property Sub-Sectors, focused upon the identification of people with critical levels of vulnerability and provision of life-saving protection assistance to meet their needs. The Protection Sector reached 2,586,884 individuals, 83% of which were in Borno state, 9% in Yobe and 8% in Adamawa, in North East Nigeria. This amounts to the Sector reaching 96% of the targeted 2.7 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Geographic concentration

Protection Sector partners concentrated their operations in the areas most critically affected by conflict in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, reaching the greatest numbers of individuals in Maiduguri MMC, Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Ngala, Jere and Konduga, Monguno, Damboa and Damaturu LGAs. Thereafter, Mafa, Hawul, Biu, Kala/Balge, Gujba, Hong, Kwaya Kusar, Bade, Mobbar, Gulani, Potiskum, Mubi South, Mubi North and Michika LGAs were the locations with the greatest numbers reached.

Protection

From January-December 2018, protection actors reached 697,045 individuals (172,959 girls, 150,964 boys, 194,575 women, 143,304 men) with services covering general protection interventions, mine action and housing, land and property. This includes 201,340 individuals who were profiled, monitored and registered to identify their particular protection needs. 194,769 persons were provided with legal documentation including birth certificates, statutory declarations of age and indigene letters to prevent protection risks stemming from lack of identification and as the basis documents towards receiving a national ID card. Additionally, 140,455 vulnerable individuals were delivered protection-based material assistance to reduce protection risks, including solar lanterns, hygiene kits, charcoal and energy-efficient cooking stoves. 15,622 men, women, boys and girls were empowered with livelihood skills through specialized trainings, supplying them with start-up kits and establishing cooperative societies. 15,068 persons were reached with legal aid and services, including on housing, land and property issues. Such interventions include legal representation in court and legal counselling, through visits to detention facilities including police/prison visits and mobile courts within two IDP camps to bring justice closer to the people. 10,132 individual cases identified through protection monitoring were referred for appropriate and specialized services and 4,766 stakeholders were provided with training on core protection principles, including comprehensive capacity building for 447 members of security forces operating in field locations through 19 training sessions. Capacity building activities also included 8 protection mainstreaming and 12 gender mainstreaming trainings.

Child Protection

In 2018, child protection actors in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states reached a total of 759,102 children (353,584 girls, 405,518 boys) and 323,121 caregivers (161,150 women, 162,396 men) with child protection services. A total of 495,588 children and caregivers (243,037 female, 252,551 male) were reached with psychosocial support services whilst 119,092 community members (70,494 female, 48,598 male) were reached through awareness raising on child care and child protection including on grave child rights violations. Out of a total of 21,059 unaccompanied and separated children and children with other protection risks who were identified by child protection partners, 907 children (303 girls, 604 boys) were reunified with the parents/caregivers and 6,034 children (2,944 girls, 3,090 boys) were placed in alternative care and received follow up visits by child protection staff. A total of 690 children and adults (200 female, 490 male) associated with armed groups were released from administrative detention in 2018; a total of 833 (139 girls, 694 boys) were formally handed over by the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) to their families and relatives. In addition, 2,547 girls and 2,330 boys associated with armed groups received socio-economic reintegration services1 including 120 girls and 361 boys who were handed over by the Civilian Joint Task Force as of December 2018. Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities conducted by child protection partners reached 177,015 children and caregivers (78.305female, 100.465male). The Child Protection Sub-Sector developed referral directories for 16 LGAs in Borno state to improve the quality of information available for referral and action for child protection cases. There was a notable increase in the representation and participation of the number of national organizations in the Sub-Sector.

Gender-Based Violence

Between January and December 2018, GBV Sub-Sector partners collectively reached 807,191 individuals with various GBV prevention and response activities covering 50 LGAs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (500,576 of which were through projects monitoring by the Humanitarian Response Plan). 572,616 individuals were sensitized on GBV principles and/or engaged in community activities; 239,760 were reached with psychological first aid and mental health and psychosocial support services; 17,423 women and girls were reached with critical material support; 15,437 women and girls at risk of GBV were benefited from livelihood activities; 7,792 individuals were supported with case management and referrals; 3,679 survivors and persons at risk of GBV benefitted from access to justice mechanisms; 2,061 persons received lifesaving medical care (including clinical management of rape/sexual assault/violence). 85 healthcare facilities were supported to provide GBV response services and 67 Women and Girls Friendly Spaces were supported by 16 partners to facilitate access to various services. 119 health facilities received equipment and supplies necessary for providing clinical management of rape treatment. 15 locations were covered by referral directories to facilitate timely and comprehensive service provision to survivors and those at risk. Further, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre was launched at the Umar Shehu specialist hospital in Maiduguri, equipped to handle rape and related sexual violence cases, with improved forensics, examination rooms, counselling rooms, a sixbed capacity monitoring room and a center for data collection and analysis.

Mine Action

In 2018, the Mine Action Sub-Working Group increased its activities. 355,784 conflict-affected persons in IDP camps and host communities benefited from Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (desegregated to 100,465 men, 78,305 women, 92,803 boys and 84,211 girls), as well as 1,957 stakeholders (government officials, service providers and care givers). Members of the MineAction Sub-Working Group also released awareness messages on radio broadcasts to reach large numbers of people affected by the conflict. For the sustainability of the clearance operations of explosive hazards, partners provided explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) trainings to the Police EOD teams.

Mine Action partners also conducted Non-Technical surveys in 8 LGAs in Borno and 1 LGA in Adamawa. These actions resulted in the release of safe lands and the confirmation of explosive hazards to include Explosive Remnants of War and two Improvised Explosive Devices.

Housing, Land and Property

The Housing, Land and Property (HLP) Sub-Working Group reached 56,580 individuals (31,158 women, 25,261 men, 62 girls and 64 boys) with interventions in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. 50,860 people were reached with sensitizations on HLP issues, including on rights and process to access property and documentation. 3,336 reached with legal aid and services on HLP, including counselling, participation in community forums on conflict resolution and case management. Additionally, 2,364 stakeholders were providing with specialized trainings on HLP.