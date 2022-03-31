Nigeria
Analysis on camp closure in Maiduguri - Nutrition Sector, 24 February 2022
Attachments
Camps Closure in Maiduguri
Jan 1, 2021 – Jan 27, 2022
▪ Since the start of the year up to this moment, a couple of camps set up in government purpose-built buildings in Maiduguri has constantly experienced significant movement of IDPs out of the camps.
▪ Based on the state government relocation strategies, all 174 camps in Maiduguri were meant to be closed on or before the 31st of December 2021.
▪ With all IDPs expected to be relocated to either their initial places of origin or already built government purpose buildings.
▪ Teacher’s Village IDP Camp (TVC) was officially closed by the Borno State Government on 15th January 2022