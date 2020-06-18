Amplifying voices for peace

The heightening nature of insecurity and violence in the Northern region of Nigeria is no longer news to Nigerians and even the international community. The killing of mainly civilians by bandits, terrorists and other criminal gangs in the region led to a recent letter of 16 June 2020 by the US Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo, describing the situation as “senseless and brazen killings”. In Katsina state, for example, the menace of banditry elicited protests by people in the state to communicate the deepening level of insecurity and a clarion call for the Federal and State governments to do more to safeguard lives. These protests are subtle reminders of the social contract which the state and the people entered; where people gave up some of their natural rights in return for protection by the government acting on behalf of the state. The basis of this social contract is considerably punctured as people in some communities of northern Nigeria live at the mercy of armed bandits. Although security remains very low in most part of the country with kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities having a field day, banditry with violent killings going on in the North-west region points only to Hobbesian state of nature.

There is no action without a reaction and no stimuli without a response. Wanton killings by bandits have reached a crescendo where people feel they need to communicate their plight before actions can be taken to salvage it. It suggests the brooding crisis of confidence in communities ravaged by insecurity. In the crisis of confidence, the people no longer believe that the government is working properly and may decide not to work with it. The wanton killings and protests in Katsina suggest a tendency towards a crisis of confidence. If the people lose confidence in the government’s ability to protect them, they may decide to form groups, take up arms and protect themselves. Consequently, the Nigerian state already challenged with numerous insecurities will have a cluster of non-state armed groups fighting for survival and supremacy amongst themselves. As the state’s inability to protect its people worsen, the state’s monopolisation of violence will continue to wane due to individual groups taking up arms to fight for their preservation and wellbeing. And one sure fact is that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons will continue to increase.

Little drops make mighty oceans. In line with the foregoing, violent conflicts that are pregnant with many consequences are left to fester across the Nigerian space as being witnessed in the northwest. The resulting proliferation of non-state armed groups providing their security weakens the social contract, the integrity of the state and may ultimately lead to state failure. According to Foreign Affairs, almost all causes of state failure are associated with civil violence and the rise of warring nonstate groups. This is also in line with Foreign Policy, which describes state failure as a slow, grinding process as opposed to a sudden explosion or halt. As security challenges and socio-economic issues aggravate in the country, the Nigerian state has a lot to do in terms of tackling these issues, rebuilding public trust and confidence and engendering development for all.

Rather than suppress opposition and demonstrations from groups, the government should give room for collective voices to air grievances. Peaceful protests are platforms people utilise to communicate their worries to their elected to government. These efforts should not be met with suppression as currently reported; the leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) was reportedly detained after he allegedly masterminded a protest in response to the recent killings in Katsina state. Neglected grievances can overtime lead to civil disorder or violent uprisings as witnessed with the Arab Spring. Government while tackling inherent issues in the country should also address the grievances of the Nigerian people. While preventing possible social instability, it promotes mutual trust and cultivates people’s confidence in the government. The Nigerian state as a matter of peace, security and stability should normalise amplifying collectives voices in the country.