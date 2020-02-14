14 Feb 2020

Aid Workers are #NOTATARGET, North-East Nigeria, Humanitarian Situation Update, January 2020 (covering 1 November - 31 December 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.9 MB)

Operational Overview

In the months of November and December, rising insecurity to locations along the Maiduguri – Monguno and Maiduguri – Damaturu road continued to impede the delivery of life-saving aid. Moreover, the humanitarian community witnessed a rise in security incidents directly impacting aid workers and humanitarian programs. On 13 December, non-state armed groups killed four men who were among six aid workers abducted on 26 July 2019 when their convoy came under attack near Damasak in Mobbar LGA. The humanitarian community condemned the killing and expressed concerns over an increasingly volatile operational environment in which aid workers are now a direct target.

Moreover, non-state armed groups increasingly set up illegal vehicle checkpoints along major roads. This concerning trend is restricting freedom of movement for civilians, hindering access for aid workers and heightening the risk of kidnappings and abductions. On 22 December, three aid workers were among a group of civilians abducted along the Monguno – Maiduguri by non-state armed groups after stopping at one of these checkpoints. On 26 December, two female aid workers were brutally executed after armed groups operatives asked them to step out of a bus at an illegal checkpoint on the Gwoza – Madagali road, in the Gwoza LGA.

These security-related incidents, directly involving aid workers, continue to reflect the volatility of the operating environment and its adverse impact on humanitarian programmes, planning and activities. It has become more difficult to reach people-inneed, particularly those outside garrison towns.

The situation that unfolded in Rann, Kala/Balge LGA (Borno State) throughout November and December is indicative of the operational challenges in delivering humanitarian aid in the north-east. Floods from the River Kaalia in neighboring Cameroon damaged more than 4,000 hectares of farmland that people rely on as their main source of food. By the end of the year, some 85 per cent of the farmlands were reportedly flooded, leaving the population without food. However, access constraints due to poor road conditions and insecurity hindered aid organizations from reaching the location to provide food assistance. The town’s population largely fled to neighboring Ngala in search of food, arriving in already overcrowded conditions in the reception centre there. In response, the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) activated the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) and conducted assessment missions to Rann and Ngala on 20 November to identify needs and preposition assistance in Ngala.

In December, the ISWG moved forward with the development of the Humanitarian Needs Overview and the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) incorporating sector analyses. As of 31 December 2019, $565.7 million (66.7 per cent) of required funds had been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.