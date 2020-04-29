Aid agencies ramp up awareness messaging amid growing threat of COVID-19 in north-east Nigeria

The confirmation of Nigeria’s first case of COVID-19 on 27 February triggered serious safety concerns for millions of vulnerable people across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in the north-east region, where nearly 11 years of conflict have had devastating impacts on critical infrastructure, particularly health, which is crucial for the management of the pandemic. The more than 1.8 million internally displaced people living in overcrowded camps and communities relying on basic support provided by aid agencies were considered especially vulnerable.

With the pandemic projected to spread across all regions the country, UN agencies and international non-governmental organizations working in the BAY states have, since the beginning of March, rolled out several awareness and risk mitigation messaging across different media channels, including TV, radio, print and social media.

Striking partnerships with leading media providers with the widest coverage in the region, aid agencies have designed and rolled out series of animation videos, public service announcement (PSA) messages, pamphlets, postcards and “myth busters” to ensure that vulnerable populations and communities are aware of the nature of the virus, including symptoms, and how to mitigate the spread.

