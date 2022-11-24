Africa Region | Hunger crisis - Emergency Appeal No. MGR60001 - Operational Strategy

Key events in the Hunger Crisis 2021/22

May 2021: The Government of Somalia declares a National Emergency due to the drought situation and calls for support in responding to the humanitarian crisis. This is the third consecutive failed rainy season in Somalia. The IFRC launches a DREF which is later scaled-up to an Emergency Appeal to respond to the first phase of this Hunger Crisis

July 2021: The Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Horn of Africa, West Africa, Sahel and Southern Africa begin to report that communities need support as the Hunger Crisis begins to scale due the socio-impacts of COVID19, and the price escalation of fuel and basic commodities

July 2021: To avert disaster, the IFRC responds by launching a Call for Action in September 2021 and Emergency Appeals and DREFs in the most critical countries with high food insecurity indicators.

February 2022: The Ukraine crisis begins affecting the supply of wheat and fertiliser and adds to price increases in fuel and basic commodities.

May 2022: March to May rains fail in East Africa affecting millions in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, bringing the worst drought conditions in 40 years. Humanitarian sector agencies call for urgent action to avert a famine brought about by the climate crisis and price escalations.

May 2022: The Hunger Crisis continues to escalate across the continent affecting the Horn of Africa, West Africa and the Sahel, and Madagascar in addition to growing concerns in Southern Africa, including Angola and Zimbabwe, brought about by both the climate and economic crises.

September 2022: The IFRC launches the Africa Hunger Crisis Emergency Appeal seeking CHF 205 million (Federation-wide) to support 7.6m people across 14 countries.

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Across the region, millions of people are living in poverty and facing multiple daily threats to their food security. An estimated 146 million people are facing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity in subSaharan Africa. Climatic shocks, such as prolonged drought and recurrent flooding, conflict, desert locusts, and economic downturns, exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19, have combined to hit communities hard. The impact of global drivers is compounding the effect of pre-existing deep-rooted local drivers such as poverty and marginalisation.

The crisis has spread across all of Africa – from East Africa with the fourth consecutive failed rains in the Horn of Africa and extreme flooding for four successive years in South Sudan, to the Sahel region of West Africa plagued by insecurity and political instability, to Southern Africa where countries, such as Zimbabwe, are experiencing surging inflation. Unfortunately, this is not new and in 2010–2011, in spite of early warning signs that failed rains in East Africa would result in acute food insecurity and a loss of lives, the humanitarian response was too little and too late. History almost repeated itself in 2016–2017, but governments and humanitarian organisations mobilised a response sufficient enough to head off mass mortality.

Warnings of the current situation were given as early as 12 months ago when African Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies started to launch hunger crisis emergency appeals. So far, 17 African National Societies have responded to the hunger crisis across the region with the limited resources they have. However, to respond to the rapidly escalating humanitarian needs and scale up, the National Society response, funding for the crisis needs to be urgently increased. The IFRC, in turn, must quickly and massively scale-up life-saving assistance to millions of people facing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, of which hundreds of thousands are at immediate risk of or experiencing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, but also to decisively address the root causes of this crisis through longer-term commitments.

The following sections detail how the African Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies plan to scale up life-saving assistance to millions of people. At the same time, through longer-term programming, African National Societies will address the root causes of food insecurity. The IFRC will build on our previous successes and work in support of government plans and frameworks to improve the resilience of the most impoverished communities, including displaced populations.