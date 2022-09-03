Advocacy Note for the Borno State Government (BSG), Humanitarian Leadership and Donors Protection Concerns on the Closure of Dalori I and II IDP Camps and Returns and Relocations of IDPs in Borno State, North-East Nigeria, (2 September 2022)

Background and Rationale:

The BSG continued with the closure of Dalori I and II camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the greater Maiduguri area in July and August 2022. This follows the previous closure of 6 IDPs camps between May 2021 and January 2022 as part of the BSG’s camp closure plan. In August 2022, the BSG announced that it will also close all IDP camps in the Local Government Areas (LGAs). This Advocacy Note, developed by the Protection Sector North-East Nigeria, serves to outline key facts and highlight protection concerns, as identified by a range of protection actors working with affected populations, in relation to the closures of Dalori I and II and accompanying IDP return/relocation movements within the greater Maiduguri area and into different Local Government Areas (LGAs). It also provides recommendations for key stakeholders regarding the actions needed to ensure the rights of the affected population are upheld throughout the camp closures and returns/relocation processes, in line with national, regional and global standards and in support of truly durable solutions.

Key Messages