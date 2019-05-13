13 May 2019

Adewole calls for dialogue on humanitarian response

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 13 May 2019

Following the continuous unrest in the North East and other kinds of humanitarian emergencies across Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has called for a National Discuss, tagged: ‘NIGERIA HEALTH HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE DIALOGUE’.

The Dialogue, a pre-event to the main Summit proposed to be held later in the year, is expedient, considering the widespread conflict and heightened level of restiveness which has resulted in the degeneration of health outcomes amongst inhabitants of affected communities.

While speaking in Abuja, Professor Adewole, pointed out that, the unfortunate scenario, which had culminated in population displacement and overwhelming pressure on the Nation’s health system was a threat to the achievement of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In view of the above, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other Humanitarian partners would convene a One-Day event which would be held on 13th May, 2019.

Objectives of the event include: To showcase the achievements of the Nigerian Health sector in responding to Humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, with a focus on Borno; To identify and map resources available for responding to humanitarian crisis in the country, among others.

The Minister stated that the event would ultimately establish discussions on consolidations, expansion, community integration and participation as a frontier for sustainable health response in Humanitarian crisis and also explore opportunities for additional resource mobilisation.

Commitments and support of all stakeholders, including the sacrifice and commitments of managers and implementers from across the spectrum of humanitarian response mechanisms would also be recognized at the event, Professor Adewole added.

