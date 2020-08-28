Addressing GBV & SRHR Challenges in Bama and Dikwa LGAs in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria - Project Baseline Report CARE International in Nigeria, December 2019

Executive Summary

Borno state in Northeast Nigeria has been under frequent attacks in the past decade, which has left several million people insecure, homeless, and without any means of livelihood. Hence, the rate of Gender-based Violence (GBV) continues to increase coupled with lack of awareness and basic infrastructure for promoting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR). To alleviate the challenges faced by several inhabitants of these conflict-affected communities, CARE is implementing a SRHR and GBV project to reach 47,000 vulnerable boys, girls, men and women, living in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps and host communities in Bama and Dikwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State. This report highlights the current gaps in GBV and SRHR in Bama and Dikwa LGAs to serve as benchmark for measuring progress and guide implementation of the right intervention mix.

In October – November 2019, CARE Nigeria conducted a baseline survey for the project. The study involved administration of Knowledge Attitude and Practice (KAP) questionnaires as well as Focus Group Discussions (FGD) and Key Informant Interviews (KII) covering SRHR and GBV to randomly selected men, women, boys and girls in the project communities. Among the interviewed were; community members, representatives of security agencies, camp coordinator and health facility staffs respectively, in Dikwa and Bama LGAs in Borno State. A total of 79 FGDs and 46 KIIs were conducted, in addition to the quantitative survey involving 3,112 participants. In comparison, there was 43.5% males, 56.4% females and 0.1% respondent who preferred not to disclose their sex respectively. 40% of the respondents interviewed were from Bama LGA while 60% were from Dikwa LGA. Furthermore, the distribution of residential status also differs by sex of respondents. Results showed that the proportion of female respondents interviewed from both host communities and IDP camps were 56% more as can be seen in comparison with respective male respondents 44%.

It would be observed that throughout the survey, respondents in Bama were more confident and aware of services and information regarding SRHR and GBV than Dikwa. This is mostly due to the impact of humanitarian actors currently implementing GBV and SRHR in Bama, coupled with a well-structured and coordinated health system that includes working LGA-based health administration supported by both humanitarian organizations and the Government. Also, CARE has an ECHO-funded sister project implementing a stand-alone GBV response, with improved feeling of safety as well as protection mainstreaming as a key outcome indicator of the project. In addition, as at the time of the survey, Bama had access to radio broadcast coverage, which makes the inhabitants benefit from messages on GBV and SRH from diverse sources. The impact of various implementing partners can be seen from the responses from Bama, which is not the case for Dikwa, where GBV programming has little to no humanitarian representation. Bama shares border to the right with Cameroon and this exposes residents to development and economic stability more than residents in Dikwa who rely on spills from Bama or Maiduguri.