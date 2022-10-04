Adapting public health response through lessons learnt: Nigeria’s experience from Lassa fever and COVID-19

Fatima Saleh, Biliamin O Popoola, Chinedu Arinze, Andebutop A. Elisha, Chioma Dan-Nwafor, Lois Olajide, Elsie Ilori, Chinwe Lucia Ochu, Chikwe A Ihekweazu

Abstract

Response to public health emergencies requires continued adaptation and innovation. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the country’s public health institute with the mandate to protect the health of Nigerians. Achieving such mandate in resource-limited settings with divergent demographic characteristics of the citizens, necessitates the readiness to learn from experience and to develop policies and activities in line with lessons learnt and best practices. This practice paper describes the initiatives of the NCDC towards adapting its public health response activities by establishing learning systems across its structure. The paper informs on some of the steps taken by the Centre regarding learning from the Lassa fever outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. It concludes that commitment and investments are key requirements for learning and adapting public health responses to achieve success with combating infectious diseases.

Read the full report