Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 66: 27th November, 2019

Highlights

o Ten (8) new cases were reported from 16th – 26th November, 2019 from Yola North, Yola South and Girei LGAs.

o Total case count now stands at 836 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.48%

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 26th November, 2019 stands at 836 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.48 %), Yola North has 511 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.39 %); Girei has 200 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.50 %), Yola South has 124 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.81%) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0.00 %). So far, 200 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype