Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 64: 8th November, 2019
Highlights
Ten (10) new cases were reported from 31st October to 8th November, 2019 from Yola North, Yola South and Girei LGAs.
Total case count now stands at 818 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.495%
Epidemiological Summary
The total number of cases reported as at 8th November, 2019 stands at 818 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.489 %), Yola North has 499 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.400 %); Girei has 197 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.508 %), Yola South has 121 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.826 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0.000 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.