Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 63: 31st October 2019

Highlights

o Three (3) new cases were reported from 25th to 31st October, 2019 from Yola North and Girei LGAs.

o Total case count now stands at 808 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.495%

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 31st October, 2019 stands at 808 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.495 %), Yola North has 494 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.405 %); Girei has 196 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.510 %), Yola South has 117 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.855 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0.000 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.