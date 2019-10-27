Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 62: 25th October 2019

Highlights

o Fourteen (14) new cases were reported from 18 th to 25 th October, 2019 from Yola North, Girei and Yola South LGAs

o Total case count now stands at 805 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.497%

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 25 th October, 2019 stands at 805 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.497 %), Yola North has 493 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.406 %);

Girei has 194 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.515 %), Yola South has 117 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.855 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0.000 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.