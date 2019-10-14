Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 60: 11th October 2019
Highlights
Five (5) new cases were reported from 4th September to 11th October, 2019 from Yola North and South LGAs
Total case count now stands at 787 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.51%
Epidemiological Summary
The total number of cases reported as at 11th October, 2019 stands at 787 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.51%), Yola North has 481 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.42%); Girei has 193 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.52 %), Yola South has 112 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.90 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.