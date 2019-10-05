Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 59: 4th October 2019

Highlights

Two new cases reported from 30th September to 4th October, 2019 (both cases, each from Yola North and Yola South LGAs were recorded on 2nd October, 2019).

Total case count now stands at 782 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.51%

No new settlement or ward has been infected.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 4 th October, 2019 stands at 782 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.51%), Yola North has 477 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.42%); Girei has 193 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.52 %), Yola South has 111 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.90 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.