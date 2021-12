Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 51: 23rd December, 2021

Highlights

 47 new suspected cases with 0 death have been reported between 16th to 23rd December, 2021: Table 1

 Cumulative case count stands at 1,783 cases with 54 deaths (CFR=3.0 %). Table 1

 So far, 12 LGAs have been affected and 5 LGAs are actively reporting cases

 Supportive Supervision is ongoing by Government/Partners to improve Cholera response being supported by WHO.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 23rd Dec., 2021 stands at 1,783 suspected cases with 54 deaths (CFR=3.0%);

Demsa reported 26 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Fufore reported 34 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Girei 173 cases with 4 deaths (CFR=2.3%), Gombi reported 35 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=8.6%), Hong reported 15 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=13.3%), Lamurde reported 141 cases with 11 deaths (CFR=7.8%), Mubi South reported 44 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=4.5%), Numan reported 441 cases with 10 deaths (CFR= 2.3%), Shelleng reported 38 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Song reported 6 cases with 1 death (CFR=16.7%), Yola North reported 580 cases with 14 deaths (CFR= 2.4%), and Yola South reported 250 cases with 7 deaths (CFR= 2.8%).