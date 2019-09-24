Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 51: 22nd September, 2019

Highlights

One (1) new case was reported on the 22nd September, 2019 from Girei LGA.

Total case count now stands at 771 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.52%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 16 settlements are those reporting new suspected cases.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 22nd September, 2019 stands at 771 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.52%), Yola North has 469 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.43%); Girei has 191 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.52 %), Yola South has 110 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.91 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 189 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.