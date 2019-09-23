Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 49: 20th September, 2019

Highlights

Five (5) new cases were reported on the 20th September, 2019 from Girei, Yola South and Yola North LGAs.

Total case count now stands at 764 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.52%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 16 settlements are those reporting new suspected cases.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 20th September, 2019 stands at 764 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.52%), Yola North has 466 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.43%); Girei has 189 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.53 %), Yola South has 108 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.93 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.