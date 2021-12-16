Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 49: 10th December, 2021

**Highlights88

130 new suspected cases with 3 deaths have been reported between 1 st to 11th December, 2021: Table 1

Cumulative case count stands at 1,710 cases with 54 deaths (CFR=3.1 %). Table 1

So far, 12 LGAs have been affected and 6 LGAs are actively reporting cases

Planning meeting between WHO and Government (SMOH and ADPHCDA) for implementation of the Cholera approved budget was carried out on the 3 rd of December, 2021.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 10th Dec., 2021 stands at 1,710 suspected cases with 54 deaths (CFR=3.1%); Demsa reported 26 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Fufore reported 34 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Girei 170 cases with 4 deaths (CFR=2,4%), Gombi reported 35 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=8.6%), Hong reported 15 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=13.3%), Lamurde reported 137 cases with 11 deaths (CFR=8.0%), Mubi South reported 39 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=5.1%), Numan reported 436 cases with 10 deaths (CFR= 2.3%), Shelleng reported 38 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%), Song reported 6 cases with 1 death (CFR=16.7%), Yola North reported 538 cases with 14 deaths (CFR= 2.6%), and Yola South reported 236 cases with 7 deaths (CFR= 3.0%).