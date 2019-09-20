Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 48: 19th September, 2019

Highlights

o Two (2) new cases were reported on the 19th September, 2019 from Girei LGA and Yola North o Total case count now stands at 759 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.53%

o No new settlement or ward has been infected. 16 settlements are those reporting new suspected cases.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 19th September, 2019 stands at 759 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.53%), Yola North has 463 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.43%); Girei has 188 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.53 %), Yola South has 107 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.93 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.