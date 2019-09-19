Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 47: 18th September, 2019

Highlights

o Five (5) new cases were reported from 17th to 18th Sept, 2019 from Girei LGA, Yola North and Yola South.

o Total case count now stands at 757 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.53% o No new settlement or ward has been infected. 16 settlements are those reporting new suspected cases.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 18th September, 2019 stands at 757 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.53%), Yola North has 462 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.43%); Girei has 187 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.53 %), Yola South has 107 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.93 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.