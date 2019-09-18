Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 46: 17th September, 2019

Highlights

One (1) new case was reported from 15th to 17th Sept, 2019 from Girei LGA.

Total case count now stands at 752 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.53%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 15th September, 2019 stands at 751 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.53%), Yola North has 461 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.43%); Girei has 185 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.54 %), Yola South has 105 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.95 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.