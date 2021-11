Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 44: 1st November, 2021

Highlights

57 new suspected cases with 2 deaths have been reported within the reporting week (Fufore=2, Girei=7 cases, Hong=4 cases with 1 death, Shelleng=2, Yola North=31 cases with 1 death and Yola South=11 cases)

Total suspected case count now stands at 811 with 34 deaths (CFR=4.0%)

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 1st November, 2021 stands at 811 suspected cases with 34 deaths (CFR=4.2%); Fufore reported 27 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0), Girei 123 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=2.4), Gombi reported 34 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=8.8), Hong reported 15 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=13.3), Lamurde reported 120 cases with 10 deaths (CFR=8.3%), Numan reported 32 cases with 1 death (CFR= 3.1%), Shelleng reported 20 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0%), Song reported 6 cases with 1 death (CFR=16.7), Yola North reported 307 suspected cases with 9 deaths (CFR= 2.9%), and Yola South reported 123 suspected cases with 5 deaths (CFR= 4.1%).