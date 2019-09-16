Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 44: 14th September, 2019

Highlights

Three (3) new cases were reported 14th September, 2019 from Yola North LGA, Yola South and Girei.

Total case count now stands at 745 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.54% o No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 14th September, 2019 stands at 745 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.54%), Yola North has 455 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 184 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.54 %), Yola South has 105 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.95 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.