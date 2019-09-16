Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 43: 13th September, 2019
Highlights
- Three (3) new cases were reported on the 13 th September, 2019 from Yola North and Yola South LGAs.
- No new case from Girei LGA. Song LGA has not reported any new case in the past 8 weeks
- Total case count now stands at 742 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.54%
Epidemiological Summary
The total number of cases reported as at 13 th September, 2019 stands at 742 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.54%), Yola North has 454 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 183 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 104 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.96 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.