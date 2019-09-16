Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 43: 13th September, 2019

Highlights

Three (3) new cases were reported on the 13 th September, 2019 from Yola North and Yola South LGAs.

No new case from Girei LGA. Song LGA has not reported any new case in the past 8 weeks

Total case count now stands at 742 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.54%

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 13 th September, 2019 stands at 742 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.54%), Yola North has 454 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 183 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 104 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.96 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 14 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.