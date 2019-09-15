Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 42: 12th September, 2019

Highlights

o Two (2) new cases were reported from 11 -12th September, 2019 from Yola North LGA.

o No new case from Girei and Yola South LGAs. Song LGA has not reported any new case in the past 8 weeks

o Total case count now stands at 738 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.54%

o No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 12th September, 2019 stands at 739 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.54%), Yola North has 453 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 183 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 102 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.98 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.