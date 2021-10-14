Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 41: 9th October, 2021

Highlights

75 new suspected cases with 1 death have been reported within the reporting week (Girei=10 cases with 1 death, Numan= 6 cases, Yola North= 48, Yola South =11 cases)

Total suspected case count now stands at 520 with 23 deaths (CFR=4.42 %)

WHO supplied antibiotics, paracetamol, antimalarial to the CTC for management of comorbidities

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 9 th October, 2021 stands at 520 suspected cases with 23 deaths (CFR=4.2%); Fufore reported 20 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0), Girei 98 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=3.1) , Gombi reported 34 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=8.8) Lamurde reported 120 cases with 10 deaths (CFR=8.3%), Numan reported 21 cases with 1 death (CFR= 4.8%), Shelleng reported 18 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%),Song reported 6 cases with 1 death (CFR=16.7), Yola North reported 128 suspected case with 1 death (CFR= 0.8%), Yola South reported 75 suspected cases with 4 death (CFR= 5.3%),