Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 39: 27th September, 2021

Highlights

49 new suspected cases with 1 death have been reported within the reporting week (Girei=22, Lamurde=4,

Numan=3, Yola North=12, Yola South=8 cases with 1 death)

Total suspected case count now stands at 421 with 22 deaths (CFR=5.2 %)

WHO is supporting 2 data managers to harmonize the cholera line list in the CTC & the field

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 27th September, 2021 stands at 421 suspected cases with 22 deaths (CFR=5.2%); Fufore reported 6 cases with 0 deaths (CFR=0), Girei 75 cases with 2 deaths (CFR=2.7) , Gomo bi reported 34 cases with 3 deaths (CFR=8.8) Lamurde reported 120 cases with 10 deaths (CFR=8.3%), Numan reported 15 cases with 1 death (CFR= 6.7%), Shelleng reported 18 cases with 0 death (CFR=0%),Song reported 6 cases with 1 death (CFR=16.7), Yola North reported 80 suspected case with 1 death (CFR= 1.25%), Yola South reported 64 suspected cases with 4 death (CFR= 6,25%).