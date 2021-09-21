Nigeria

Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 38: 20th September, 2021

Highlights

  • 122 new suspected cases with 8 deaths have been reported within the reporting week.
  • Total suspected case count now stands at 372 with 21 deaths (CFR=5.6 %)
  • ICRC conducted a capacity building for 25 frontline staff from affected LGAs in cooperation with the ADPHCDA
  • WHO trained 7 HCWs on case management at the CTC in Lamurde Model center
  • WHO supplied cholera beds, ORS, IEC materials, Canulars, hand washing points, antibiotics and other communities to set up the CTC in Lamurde LGA

