Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 37: 9th September, 2019

Highlights

Five (5) new cases reported on from 8th – 9th September, 2019 from Yola North and Yola South LGAs. No new case from Girei and Song LGA.

Total case count now stands at 733 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.55%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 9th September, 2019 stands at 733 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.55%), Yola North has 450 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 182 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 100 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.00 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.

Table 1: Number of cases, deaths and samples tested for Cholera in Adamawa State, as at 7th September, 2019.