Adamawa State Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak - Week No 36: 6th September, 2019

Highlights

Four (4) new cases reported on the 6th September, 2019 from Yola North LGA. No new case from Yola South, Girei and Song LGA.

Total case count now stands at 725 with 4 deaths. CFR=0.56%

No new settlement or ward has been infected. 20 settlements are still the ones reporting new suspected cases

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of cases reported as at 6th September, 2019 stands at 725 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.55%), Yola North has 444 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.45%); Girei has 182 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 98 cases with 1 death (CFR= 1.02 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotype.